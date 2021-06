Nearly 50 years ago, a 10-kilometer running event went down in history as the first official women’s road race in the United States — and possibly the world. On Saturday, about 3,000 women will carry on that legacy: They’ll hit New York City’s streets for the 2021 Mastercard New York Mini 10K, the first regularly scheduled race for the New York Road Runners (NYRR) since the pandemic canceled the organization’s hallmark events, including the New York City Marathon.