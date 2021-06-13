Cancel
'Taken At Birth': The Truth About Dr. Thomas J. Hicks & Stolen Babies

Dr. Thomas J. Hicks is the “bad guy” featured in a three-part docuseries titled Taken At Birth. The series tells the story of a man that stole over 200 babies and sold them on the black market. Today, these babies are referred to as “Hicks babies.” To date, no one knows the exact number of babies he stole and sold on the black market. They just know it is confirmed to be over 200. All three parts of the Taken At Birth docuseries air next week on TLC. If you have already watched it or plan on tuning it… You might have some questions about Dr. Thomas J. Hicks, the Hicks babies, or if there is a 2021 update on the case.

TVShowsAce

This is a reality TV news site full of the latest news, interview and spoilers.

