I wish the city of Shamokin and the county would team up and find a more convenient, flat and easily accessible place for our senior citizens to pick up their monthly food boxes every month. My mother is 74 years old and she has to: 1. Park in an uneven parking lot every month and pray to God she doesn’t fall getting in and out of her vehicle or loading the box of food into her car, or; 2. Park one to two blocks away when the parking lot is full, then walk to get her box, then walk back carrying this box to her car. This is totally unacceptable. There needs to be a place that is more handicapped accessible for our parents to conveniently get these food boxes. There are so many empty storefronts downtown that can be renovated and utilized. Our parents took care of us growing up, now it’s our turn to take care of them.