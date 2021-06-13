Cancel
Waco, TX

Bill Goss: Home-field excellence at MCC

By BILL GOSS Guest columnist
WacoTrib.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, the McLennan Highlanders baseball team made National Junior College Athletic Association history by being the only team in recent years to dominate the national tournament with no losses. It has been 38 years since MCC last won the tournament, a sign of just how difficult it is to triumph over the best junior college programs in the nation. But the team’s hard work under the skillful leadership of Coach Mitch Thompson and his staff paid off, and they brought home the national championship.

