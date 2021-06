A recurring theme of sports in the last decade is that they’re generally optimized for the highest-possible TV viewership, which usually involves putting the biggest teams and the biggest games in primetime. It’s called that for a reason, especially in the multi-time-zone U.S., where the 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern slot (which starts at 5 p.m. PT Pacific) is generally preferred for national live sports broadcasts; that’s why so much focus is placed on national NFL primetime games, for example. And so it’s certainly interesting when a championship game winds up outside of that window, as was the case for the winner-take-all Game Three of the Women’s College World Series Thursday with a 3 p.m. Eastern start on ESPN.