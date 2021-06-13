Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rushford, MN

No Injuries From Officer Involved Shooting in Rushford

By Andy Brownell
Posted by 
Kat Kountry 105
Kat Kountry 105
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rushford, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension sent agents to Rushford on Saturday to investigate an officer-involved shooting. A statement issued by the Rushford Police Department says the incident occurred Saturday evening when a Rushford Police Officer was investigating a reported violation of a harassment/restraining order when the officer discharged his firearm. No one was wounded by the gunfire, which was reported around 6:30 PM.

krfofm.com
Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105

Faribault, MN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
322K+
Views
ABOUT

Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krfofm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rushford, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Rushford, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Rushford Mn Lrb#Dover Assault
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Lakeville, MNPosted by
Kat Kountry 105

Lakeville Police Investigating Death Of Woman, One Arrested

According to the Lakeville Police Department, someone has been arrested and there is not a threat to the community after a welfare check turned into a death investigation early this morning. **************************UPDATE 6/22 12:30PM*************************************. An update from the Lakeville Police Department to their social media pages states that as of...
Owatonna, MNPosted by
Kat Kountry 105

Man Arrested for Assaulting Owatonna Police Officers

A 24-year-old Clarkfield, MN man was arrested and charged after confronting and assaulting Owatonna police officers. The Owatonna Police Department's newsletter Just the Facts reports that the recent incident began when officers responded to a call of an unwanted person. Officers arrived to find that the man in question had left, but he returned while officers were on the scene.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Kat Kountry 105

Two Fatal Motorcycle Crashes Reported in MN on Tuesday

UNDATED - (KROC-AM News) - There were at least two deadly motorcycle crashes in Minnesota on Tuesday. The most recent incident was reported around 9 PM in western Minnesota. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says one person was killed when a motorcyclist lost control and crashed into the ditch along a rural road just outside the town of Brandon, which is about 10 miles northwest of Alexandria. The victim, whose name has not been released, was a passenger on the motorcycle. A news release says the driver, 44-year-old Shawn Olson of Brandon, was airlifted to a hospital in Fargo with life-threatening injuries.