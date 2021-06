KIMBALL - Rodeo fans returned to the Kimball-Banner County Fairgrounds in Kimball for the first time in two years on Saturday evening for the 11th Annual Kimball Ranch Rodeo. The rodeo, which is sanctioned by the Western States Ranch Rodeo, celebrates the area's ranching history. It's not a PRCA rodeo, but instead a rodeo that features everyday working activities cowboys may encounter on the ranch.