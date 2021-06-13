Cancel
Rapid City, SD

Rep. Johnson concerned that U.S. not prepared for cyber threats

By Nick Nelson
 10 days ago

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Threats to cybersecurity are sure to be a talking point among world leaders at this weekend's G-7 summit. On Thursday, FBI Director Christopher Wray warned that cyber threats are increasing at a rapid pace, and said the FBI is currently investigating one hundred instances of ransomware attacks. This comes more than a week after a suspected Russian ransomware attack on JBS Meat Processing plants.

