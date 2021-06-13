Upload VR Showcase Livestream | Summer of Gaming 2021

It’s the spooky season, and that means it’s time to celebrate with some haunted festivities. Whether it be watching a scary movie with the family, going trick or treating with your kids, or simply enjoying the moment for what it is, there’s plenty to do to get into the Halloween spirit. If you’re the type of person to enjoy spooky games around this time of year though, then you may gravitate towards the scare-fest that is virtual reality games. With so many VR games to choose from though, you may have trouble picking which are the best ones. No need to worry though, as I’ve done that for you! Here are five horror VR games that you need to play this Halloween (in no particular order)!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO