Upload VR Showcase Livestream | Summer of Gaming 2021

IGN
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleThe Upload VR Showcase is back for another round. Be sure to tune in on June 12 3 PM PT for...

www.ign.com

ComicBook

New Nintendo Switch 2 Report Has Bad News For Current Switch Owners

A new report is making the rounds claiming that the successor to the Nintendo Switch, tentatively called the Nintendo Switch 2, is set to release sometime between holiday 2022 and early 2023. The report comes on the back of months and months of reports about a Nintendo Switch Pro that never fully came to fruition. This month, the Nintendo Switch OLED released, but that's hardly a "Nintendo Switch Pro." That said, while the Nintendo Switch OLED plays every Nintendo Switch game, it sounds like the Nintendo Switch 2 may not.
VIDEO GAMES
Chronicle

'Far Cry 6' showcases the video game series at its best

When your world shatters in seconds, and the people you love are killed as part of an unchecked dictator’s game, how could you ever climb out of the dark abyss and ignite hope in the next generation to fight for freedom?. Playing “Far Cry 6” for the first time, we...
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

Steam Deck Lists All VR Games As ‘Unsupported’, But You Can Still Try Them

Valve’s upcoming Steam Deck handheld console will automatically list every SteamVR game as ‘Unsupported’, but that doesn’t mean you can’t give them a try. That news surfaced as Valve introduced its ‘Deck Verified‘ system for the device today. Deck Verfieid includes four labels designed to instantly tell you if a game works well on Steam Deck or not. The Verified label, for example, confirms that the game will run great on Steam Deck with no hassle. Playable, meanwhile, is for games that can definitely run on the system but may need some extra configuration like using the console’s on-screen keyboard. There’s also Unknown for games that simply haven’t had their compatibility checked yet.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Resident Evil 4 in VR is the most fun I've ever had with a Resi game

I’ve lost count of the number of times Resident Evil 4 has been ported. 12, apparently. I’ve also lost count of how many times I’ve completed it and the number of times I’ve bought it. Given my most recent playthrough reminded me every single treasure location and puzzle solution is hardwired into my brain, it’s probably too many. Maybe that’s my brain telling itself another Resident Evil 4 playthrough was inevitable – I just never imagined it would be in VR, nor did I imagine it would be the most fun I have had playing Resident Evil 4 since I first played it.
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

Sony Celebrates 5 Years of PS VR By Giving Away More Free Games

PSVR owners can rejoice (a little bit), as Sony wants gamers to celebrate five years of the PlayStation's dedicated virtual reality platform. To aid in these celebrations, it is giving away three free games. Well, it sort of is... as usual, there's a caveat. Happy 5th Birthday PS VR!. It...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Resident Evil 4 in VR almost feels like a whole new game

The first Oculus Quest 2-exclusive major holiday game is here and it's a throwback: Resident Evil 4 has been ported over to Facebook's standalone VR headset, with graphics boosts that need the newer Quest 2 hardware to run. This isn't the first horror game in VR, or even the first zombie game. It's an extremely common genre, with Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, Arizona Sunshine and Lies Beneath already available to jump-scare you while in a headset. But Resident Evil 4 feels like the most momentous and it's a pretty surprisingly great adaptation based on my initial time with it. The VR-based interface makes it feel, in fact, like it was a game made for VR from the beginning.
VIDEO GAMES
blooloop.com

SPREE Interactive launches new VR solution based on Dynablaster game

SPREE Interactive, a provider of active free-roam VR experiences, has announced the release of a new virtual reality solution, based on the popular online and console game Dynablaster. This will be added to the company’s family-friendly games pack. The classic game, licensed by BBG Entertainment, calls for strategic thinking as players aim to get the highest score in the action-maze.
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

Survios reveals VR boxing game Creed: Rise to Glory has sold 1 million copies

Survios, the developer of the VR title Creed: Rise to Glory, announced that the game has sold over 1 million copies across all platforms. Creed: Rise to Glory released in 2018, the same year as the film Creed II, and it’s available on Oculus Quest and Rift, HTC Vive, and PSVR. The game has a career mode, featuring Rocky Balboa coaching the player character through several boxing matches. Other modes include Free Play, Endurance, and multiplayer.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Resident Evil 4 VR’ cuts suggestive dialogue from original game

Fans of Resident Evil 4 will notice a change to some content in the VR version coming to Oculus Quest 2. While Resident Evil 4 VR adapts the original third-person classic into first-person with all the familiar story beats and set pieces, this new release has notably cut all dialogue of a sexually suggestive nature.
VIDEO GAMES
game-debate.com

Resident Evil 4 VR has content cut from the game in order appeal to a modern audience

System Requirements Optimum 1080p PC Build Low vs Ultra Screenshots GPU Performance Chart CPU List That Meet System Requirements GPU List That Meet System Requirements. Censorship is a hot topic these days, but I think we can all agree it's not as simple as a black and white answer. Although big companies taking action to be more inclusive and diversified is certainly a good thing, it can also lead to certain complications. The latest includes content cut from the upcoming VR port of Capcom’s most infamous title in the Resident Evil series.
VIDEO GAMES
vrscout.com

VR Footwear Cybershoes Adds A Bunch Of New Games

Shuffle your way through a collection of newly compatible games and compete in an exclusive NFT tournament. Since the launch of its official Kickstarter back in 2018, Cybershoes have built up an impressive list of compatible VR games. This includes such hits as Doom3Quest, Arizona Sunshine, Population: One, and Half-Life: Alyx just to name a few.
TECHNOLOGY
totalgamingnetwork.com

'The Hidden' Game Mode Coming to Pavlov VR

Fans of The Hidden: Source have reason to rejoice. Once upon a time, there existed a Half-Life 2 mod called The Hidden: Source. It actually began life as a mod for the original Half-Life before a new team brought it to Source. Technically, the mod still exists now but it hasn't been updated in years. For a time, it was hugely popular and still manages to have a handful of dedicated players these days.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Five Horror VR Games to Play This Halloween

It’s the spooky season, and that means it’s time to celebrate with some haunted festivities. Whether it be watching a scary movie with the family, going trick or treating with your kids, or simply enjoying the moment for what it is, there’s plenty to do to get into the Halloween spirit. If you’re the type of person to enjoy spooky games around this time of year though, then you may gravitate towards the scare-fest that is virtual reality games. With so many VR games to choose from though, you may have trouble picking which are the best ones. No need to worry though, as I’ve done that for you! Here are five horror VR games that you need to play this Halloween (in no particular order)!
VIDEO GAMES
TrendHunter.com

Relaxing Light-Based VR Games

'Cosmic Sugar' is a new virtual reality wellness game designed by multi-disciplinary artist David Lobser. The innovative game blends art, sound, and physics to immerse users in a therapeutic experience in which they can manipulate light using an Oculus Touch controller. The game grants users complete control over various "light...
VIDEO GAMES

