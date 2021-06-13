CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Gearbox E3 2021 Showcase Livestream

IGN
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleTune into the Gearbox E3 2021 Showcase on Jun 12 2:00 PM PT. Thanks for checking out IGN's Summer...

www.ign.com

Polygon

How to watch DC’s FanDome 2021 livestream

The 2021 DC FanDome streaming event is almost here, and the entire thing is going to be free for fans to watch. The four-hour event is set to feature announcements, trailers, and stars from DC’s biggest movie, TV, comic, and game franchises like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and Justice League.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

A New Splinter Cell-Style Game Was Apparently Being Tested Before E3 2021 – Rumour

Ubisoft’s beloved stealth franchise Splinter Cell has been on the ice for almost a decade, with 2013’s Splinter Cell Blacklist being the last time we saw a new full-fledged mainline entry in the series, and fans have been begging for a sequel incessantly. More and more it has looked like Ubisoft might not be interesting in bringing the series back, but recently, a report by VGC suggested that a new Splinter Cell game is indeed in development.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Xbox 20th Anniversary Livestream Set for November 15

Microsoft has announced an Xbox 20th Anniversary Livestream for next month, where the company will celebrate the two decades since the release of their first home console. The Xbox 20th Anniversary Livestream is set for November 15th at 10 AM Pacific / 1 PM Eastern, and you can watch it on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, and Facebook.
VIDEO GAMES
Pocket-lint.com

Twitch testing a rewind button for livestreams

(Pocket-lint) - There's nothing quite like the enjoyment of watching a big moment go down on one of your favourite livestreams on Twitch, knowing that if you hadn't been watching you'd have missed it. That said, there are also frequently times when being able to scroll back through a stream would be really handy.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Xbox begins testing integrated Twitch livestreaming for Insiders

The latest run of Xbox Insider updates adds integrated Twitch streaming options for console. Currently, the feature is only available to testers in the Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead Insider rings. The news comes by way of Update Preview release notes for Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead users posted on the Xbox...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

8 Games That Are Popping Off

Pizza Pops are not only one of the best snacks for gamers, but also for anyone who needs the deliciousness of pizza in minutes. In celebration of a Canada’s #1 selling pizza snack and a new contest that could award you with free access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, we thought we’d share with you the eight games that are popping off right now in the wide world of video games.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

The Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, laptops, and more. But we’re here to discuss...
NFL
VIDEO GAMES

