You don’t need to be a baseball mom to know that LSU has a winning baseball program. I mean, LSU excels in many things, let’s be honest, but its baseball program never disappoints. This 2021 baseball season for LSU has been quite the wonder. Just when so many have counted them out, they clawed their way back to the top, back to their 15th Super Regional appearance – a mere two games away from heading to Omaha to play for a 7th College World Series Championship. But, there’s so much more to LSU baseball than the stats. It’s more than just a collegiate sport; it’s more than TV ratings; it’s more than ticket sales…