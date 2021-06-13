Cancel
Nike Chelsea 2021-22 yellow-black away and colorful third kits leaked

By David Pasztor
SB Nation
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext year’s home kits from Nike weren’t exactly received with much rejoicing, especially after we lost both finals in which they were used (the men’s FA Cup final and the Women’s Champions League final), but they’ve also been immortalized in a sense already since they were used for the commemorative Champions of Europe shirts following our win in the men’s Champions League final (in which we used this season’s kit).

Thomas Tuchel
