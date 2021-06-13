Nike Chelsea 2021-22 yellow-black away and colorful third kits leaked

Olivier Giroud, Chelsea stalwart and star of the French National Team, can’t seem to get any respect from either the Blues or now even Les Bleus. The late, great Rodney Dangerfield—American comic and actor (best known for his role in Caddyshack)—used to say, “I don’t get no respect, no respect at all.” It seems fitting that Giroud could say the same as he has been marginalized by his club and now his country, as well. This happens though he continues to produce, scoring goals and making his teammates better every time he steps onto the pitch.