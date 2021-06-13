David Tepper Sort Of Wants A New Carolina Panthers Stadium

He is afraid the building will fall down. The National Football League’s Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has issued a challenge to Charlotte, North Carolina in the stadium game. If you want a new Panthers stadium you better put up some money. Tepper isn’t outwardly saying he wants a new football facility because they would hurt him in the stadium negotiation game but he did say. “At some point that building will fall down. I’m not building a stadium alone.” The stadium is 25-year-old. In April, 2013, the Charlotte city council gave the team about $87 million to renovate the place. Charlotte does host eight or nine regular season NFL games along with pre-season games and maybe playoff games. The stadium will also host Tepper’s Major League Soccer franchise beginning in 2022.