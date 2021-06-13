These Skater Girl Outfits are Cool and Carefree
In 2021, we can safely say that the trends from the decade’s past are coming back in a big way, and the same can be said for the skater girl aesthetic. A subculture that has been around for more than 70 years, the skater girl shot to popularity in the late 50s and early 60s. The 80s and 90s were a huge era for the skate scene, skyrocketing the sport into mainstream popularity. Today, the ’90s and Y2K influences of aesthetics have inspired some of the latest skater styles, even if you don’t know how to do a kickflip. If you’re hoping to shake up your look in a casual and carefree way, stay tuned. Here’s how you can emulate this niche and history-rich aesthetic and look super cute at the same time.www.thetrendspotter.net