199 Choctaw Rdg, King William, VA 23009

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautifully remodeled pond-front property offers the best of indoor and outdoor living! Conveniently located less than 1 mile from Central Garage, this classic, low-maintenance brick rancher has been updated throughout, including flooring, lighting, ceiling fans, kitchen, bathrooms, HVAC and more. Layout includes lovely foyer, open flow from kitchen to dining room, 3 bedrooms with large cedar closets, family room, and laundry/mud room with built-ins, leading out to the carport. The amazing kitchen has granite counters, deluxe cabinets, and integrated Fisher & Paykel dishwasher and Sub Zero refrigerator. Picture windows in the dining room and master bedroom offer gorgeous views! A 3-season Florida room off the family room leads to a stone patio with built-in grill. The rear and side are fully fenced with multiple gates for easy access to every portion of the property and to the waterfront. Two sheds (one garage-sized) and exterior closets on the carport and patio provide ample storage. A fabulous terraced backyard leads down to a sports court and the pond, with features along the way including stone seating and fire pit area, walkover bridge, and gazebo.

7341 Potomac Falls Lane

You enter this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath house through the newly installed hurricane impact glass doors to a ceramic tile foyer, living room and dining room. there is crown molding throughout. The eat-in kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, 36 in cabinets with under cabinet lighting, double built in pantries and a butler's pantry to store everything you need to entertain your guests. The kitchen and family room are also tiled. All bedrooms have engineered wood floors. The master bedroom has his and hers walk-in closets that are fitted with organizers. The master bathroom has been updated with new countertops, new walk-in shower with frameless shower doors and new chandelier. The hall bathroom has a new vanity and countertop. The air conditioner was replaced in 2021.
69 Gray Street

This 1950s Cape Cod style home is located in Providence's Mt. Pleasant neighborhood. Approach the newly rebuilt entry and step inside the inviting living room accented by its original hardwood floors. Move to the center-left of the home to find two comfortable bedrooms each with windows on two sides for a cheery, sunlit atmosphere, sharing a full bath. Continue into the homes focal point -a stunning, renovated eat-in kitchen presenting fine shaker cabinetry with under-cabinet lighting, natural stone countertops, top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, and wide-plank ceramic flooring. Customize the space to your needs, whether you prefer a bright breakfast spot or an adult cocktail corner. Enjoy the best of each season as walkout access leads you out to both the enclosed sun porch and the fenced rear patio, with enchanting and artfully designed landscaping for charm-filled outdoor living, plus access to the detached, one-car garage.Step back inside and upstairs to a pair of additional bedrooms which can be fashioned into traditional bedrooms, a play space or quiet telecommuting zones for busy professionals. Additional living space with high ceilings and natural light make up the lower level ideal for a den or family room. The versatility of this cozy residence lets you make it all your own. With a history of solid maintenance and reliable mechanicals for worry-free ownership, 69 Gray Street is ready to welcome you home!
1905 – Cochran, GA – $109,900

1905 turn of the century home with over 2100 sq ft of heated & cooled living space. Extra large rooms. Home features 4 original fireplaces (non functioning), french doors, wainscoting, wood floors, soaring ceilings. There are 3 large bedrooms, updated full bath with large soaker tub, and spacious cabinets. 1/2 bath, updated kitchen with new flooring refrigerator, stove, dishwasher shall remain, steel roof, HVAC, wrap around porch and double paned windows. Well insulated attic space that could be finished off for additional living space. Home sits on over .4 of an acre with mature camellia and azalea tress. Detached single carport/storage. Home awaiting fresh paint and someone to restore wood floors....Owner has had contractor add additional supports under the home. If you love old houses this one may be for you. Priced at less than $53 q sq ft.
160 Vintage Ln

The beautiful single-story Martin plan from LGI Homes showcases an open floor plan with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Hosting is made easy with a huge living room at the heart of the home, opening to the kitchen and dining room. Move-in ready, this home comes equipped with an upgraded kitchen featuring a full suite of Whirlpool brand appliances, polished granite countertops, modern white cabinets topped with crown molding, undermount kitchen sink, Moen brand faucets and much more! Homeowners will love the private master retreat showcasing a spacious bedroom, stunning bathroom and huge walk-in closet. Additional features included with this home are an automatic garage door opener, USB outlet in the kitchen and front yard landscaping.
6303 Josephine Road

Say it with me - PERFECTION!! The owners want to provide a home for you that is immaculate and ready for your immediate occupancy. This amazing split has been painstakingly maintained/updated and has a contemporary modern interior. The family room is a perfect place for entertaining guests with the french doors that lead out to a lovely screened in back patio. Your new home features a "formal" living room with a very nice adjacent dining room. One bedroom on the lower level next to a full bath; with three bedrooms and 2 full bath upstairs. The yard has been fenced in for your privacy and your pets enjoyment. You can trust the photos - this house looks amazing. Come take a tour before it is gone.Seller is related to the listing agent.
3501 Bittersweet Rd, Richmond City, VA 23235

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Tri-level in Bon Air ready for you! Split foyer entry with slate tile floor, chandelier & coat closet. Up in the living room one finds hardwood floors, recessed & track lighting, bay window & crown molding. Gorgeous kitchen (fully renovated in 2019)with custom cabinetry, granite counters, tile backsplash, stainless apps & under cabinet lighting. Dining room with hardwood floors, chandelier, decorative moldings & access to the back yard. On the 2nd floor the primary bedroom comes with hardwood floors, ceiling fan, 2 sliding door closets & private bathroom with walk-in shower. Both additional bedrooms have hardwood floors, ceiling fans & sliding door closets. Spacious step down family room off foyer with stone tile floor, full wall gas fireplace with brick surround, recessed lighting & screened in porch access. Large utility room with concrete floors. 1/2 bath (plumbed for shower) & lots of space perfect for home gym or workshop with back yard access. Home also features paved driveway, brick & newer hardiplank siding, newer roof, huge screened in porch (11 x 12), back deck, detached storage shed, conditioned crawlspace & so much more! Won't Last Long!
2924 Newtown Rd, King & Queen, VA 23148

Wonderfully nostalgic 1940's cape cod. Loaded with charm and numerous upgrades including replacement windows, heat pump ( in addition to oil hot water baseboard heat) deep well with newer pump and pressure tank, recently painted standing seam metal roof, freshly pressure washed rear deck and more! Outside , you will love the open, level 5 acre lot, tool house with lean to/ stall. Storage building with lean to and spacious GARAGE WITH LIFT plus ample workshop/ storage areas.Note- Brown shed does not convey and will be removed prior to closing. Septic just pumped . Just minutes off of Rt 360 . Perfect weekend getaway farmette or year round living. Being Sold AS IS due only to age.
13709 Winterberry Rdg, Chesterfield, VA 23112

Wonderful Mike Dumont Contemporary Home in Winterberry Ridge across from the Lake on a Beautiful Manicured Landscaped Yard. Easy Flow for Great Entertaining with Large Rooms and Dramatic Cathedral Ceilings. Elegant Sunken Living Room which opens to Formal Dining with Beautiful Views of the Landscaped Backyard. Large Family Room off the Kitchen offers Great Family Space. Four Good Size Bedrooms with an Owners Suite on the 1st Level. Two Fireplaces, Office/Flex Space, Good Size Laundry Room, Pantry, Extensive Storage and a Two Car Garage. The Oversized Deck is Great For Entertaining. This is a Fabulous Property and is a Real Pleasure to Show!!!
00 Peach Grove Road, King & Queen, VA 23148

Land close in to Mechanicsville, King William and Tappahannock! Features include approximately 11 miles of trails with almost 1.5 acres of flat ground along gravel driveway Many hills /creeks and play areas for ATV's, Four Wheeling, hunting, and a great get away! Also can put a great homesite on the cleared area and enjoy your private retreat.
11600 Kings Pond Dr, New Kent, VA 23140

Beautifully maintained 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in the highly desirable Kings Pond neighborhood of Brickshire. Huge owners suite, 2nd floor laundry room, 3 additional great sized bedrooms upstairs, a formal dining room, large family room with a gas fireplace, office/formal living room, large deck, private yard, granite countertops, and so much more. All in the master planned, golf course community of Brickshire, with walk-in trails, play ground, dog park, tennis courts, soccer/basketball courts, pool, clubhouse, Rv/boat storage lot. Close to the interstate between Richmond and Williamsburg, close to shopping, restaurants, and colonial downs. This is a must see.
2639 SEPVIVA ST

Great New Listing situated on a 95 ft. Deep Lot (Running Street to Street) with Potential for Parking. This 3 Story home offers 3 Bedrooms plus a Den, Hardwood Floors throughout, Newer Kitchen and a Huge Landscaped Garden. 1st Floor: Enter into a Light filled Living/Dining Room with Hardwood Floors and Built ins. Large Eat in Kitchen with Lots of Cabinet Space, Deep Granite Countertops, Mosaic Slate Backsplash, Under Counter Lighting, Stainless Steel Appliances and Porcelain Floor. Private Yard with a Beautiful Landscaped 50 ft. Garden Area running through to Janney Street. 2nd Floor: Straight floating Staircase leads to a very comfortable Den/Sitting Room with Hardwood Floors. Nice Size Front Bedroom with Great Light, Hardwood Floor and Deep Closets. Full Classic Bath with Subway Tile and a Free Standing Soaking Tub. 3rd Floor: 2 Nice Size Bedrooms with Hardwood Floors, Great Closet Space and Some Built in Shelving. Basement: Great Storage Space, Washer, Dryer and Mechanicals. This property sits on 2 Parcels Sepviva & Janney Street with many possibilities - Create a Rear Parking Space or Keep Garden and use the Entire Parcel for yourself or even sell off Janney Street Lot (12x42). Great House with newer HVAC Unit. Come and Have a Look.
57 White Oak Dr

Beautifully remodeled Garrison Colonial located in a sought after neighborhood. First floor features stunning two-toned kitchen w/ granite, stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile floors, spacious Dining Room, large fireplaced living room w/ french doors that lead to deck, 3/4 bath w/ tiled shower, nickel board wall, bowl vanity and ceramic tile flooring. Second floor has 4 beds, large master bedroom has a walk-in closet with sliding barn door, full bath w/ tiled tub, beautiful vanity and ceramic tiled flooring. Gleaming hardwoods and recessed lighting through-out. NEW windows, lighting, plumbing, paint, decking, front siding and brand new 4 bedroom septic. HW tank replaced in 2019, heating system 11-13 yrs old. Perfectly situated on a corner wooded .67 acre lot.
305 Lennox Square

Remarkable home in prestigious STONE CREEK. Fully brick single level split bedroom floor plan. Extra high ceilings with exceptional crown moldings. 8 foot doors through out. Interior 2 sided gas fireplace. Open kitchen with granite, stainless steel gas cook top, double ovens with breakfast room. Hidden office off kitchen with many cabinets. Lush landscaping, sprinkler system, fountains, gutters, 8 foot privacy fence surrounds the property. Master suite features dual sinks, dual closets, private water closet and double doors to the patio. Laundry room adjacent to master. Over sized screened porch with wood ceilings and additional patio space. All windows are wood with clad on the exterior. This property has one of the larger lots in the neighborhood. Front door entrance features charming metals railings and gas lantern. Neighborhood amenities include swimming pool, club house, tennis courts and fishing ponds.
2216 19 ST SW

INCREDIBLE OPPORTUNITY to own this SPECTACULAR 50'x100' lot in Bankview! Great investment opportunity! Currently suited with both units rented. Buy and hold or potential for development! AMAZING city views from potential second story development. Nice slope in the backyard. Upstairs features a traditional floorplan with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Upgraded kitchen cabinets, vinyl plank flooring in the kitchen. Hardwood flooring throughout the main living room and dining room. Walk out Basement with separate entrances features 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Vinyl plank flooring in kitchen. A family room and den complete the unit. Shared laundry in furnace room. Newer hot water tank. Come and see what makes this property so special!
Modern Dacha by Jerzy Woźniak

Modern Dacha is a contemporary retreat located in Poland, designed in 2021 by Jerzy Woźniak. The idea of finishing the second house in the middle of the woods came from Investors’ love for nature and proactive way of spending spare time, as well as the need to create an asylum, standing in contrast to the quick, everyday life of big cities. Although the dacha steers away from traditional representation of a lodge, all design solutions and materials draw direct inspiration from the overpowering proximity of nature.
Crit my kitchen design please

Please ignore the wall colour. Going with DIY kitchens for this. Black units, Iroko worktops, black or steel colour dishwasher/cooker/fridgefreezer. Ideally I would like a built in induction hob with separate cookers but DP isn't keen and wants freestanding.. so if anyone can recommend a great freestanding induction cooker that would help loads.
Cost of kitchen extension

Looking at drawing up plans this year, with a view to building in 2022 or 2023, a 10m x 4m extension onto a standard 30s semi. current kitchen will be knocked down and subsumed into it but the current dining room will be staying so the kitchen/diner will be L-shaped.
Today's Transitions

How I transformed my house

Contributing editor to Today’s Transitions Lucy Pritchett shares how she completely renovated her house. The doorway leading into the room with the fireplace was not there before the reconstruction. There was a solid wall. Where the right-hand bookcase is now was the entrance to the long hallway that led to the back of the house. This front room now gets added light from the window by the fireplace and two more in the hallway. I love having my books with me, and the funky rug makes my feet happy. I could have made these two rooms one big one, but I like corners to make me feel cozy.
What is a Rambler?

The distinct “rambler” architectural style is known by several names—rambler, ranch house, California ranch. Whatever you call it, the rambler has played an important role in the evolution of the American home. From its spacious interior to its welcoming layout, the rambler is tailor made for a comfortable home life.