199 Choctaw Rdg, King William, VA 23009
Beautifully remodeled pond-front property offers the best of indoor and outdoor living! Conveniently located less than 1 mile from Central Garage, this classic, low-maintenance brick rancher has been updated throughout, including flooring, lighting, ceiling fans, kitchen, bathrooms, HVAC and more. Layout includes lovely foyer, open flow from kitchen to dining room, 3 bedrooms with large cedar closets, family room, and laundry/mud room with built-ins, leading out to the carport. The amazing kitchen has granite counters, deluxe cabinets, and integrated Fisher & Paykel dishwasher and Sub Zero refrigerator. Picture windows in the dining room and master bedroom offer gorgeous views! A 3-season Florida room off the family room leads to a stone patio with built-in grill. The rear and side are fully fenced with multiple gates for easy access to every portion of the property and to the waterfront. Two sheds (one garage-sized) and exterior closets on the carport and patio provide ample storage. A fabulous terraced backyard leads down to a sports court and the pond, with features along the way including stone seating and fire pit area, walkover bridge, and gazebo.richmond.com