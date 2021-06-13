9311 Amberleigh Cir, Chesterfield, VA 23236

Welcome to your dream home! No maintenance and a 1st floor primary bedroom await you in this fabulous townhome village with a community pool and clubhouse. Wood floors greet you throughout the thoughtfully laid out first floor and central vac makes cleaning a snap. Downstairs you will find the spacious family room with gas FP, bay window (with storage and seat) open to the formal dining room. A butlers pantry with granite top leads to the kitchen with upgraded cabinets, island and wallk-in pantry. The breakfast nook opens to your private, huge 240 sf. screened porch. The primary bedroom/en-suite is sure to please with it's tray ceiling, walk-in closet, and spacious bath with separate jetted tub and ceramic shower. . At the top of the stairs is a loft that is perfect for relaxing with a good book. Also on the 2nd floor are two large bedrooms with huge closets, ample storage, a full bath,& 2 more attic storage closets. Lets not forget the walk out basement with it's own kitchenette, gas FP and additional bedroom and bonus room/flex space that would make great home office, playroom, etc. Basement walks out onto private patio that is great for relaxing and enjoying nature. Hurry!