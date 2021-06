Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton (hip) said he's feeling "100 percent" healthy following his first rehab game Tuesday night. Buxton went 2-for-3 with a triple for the St. Paul Saints but will need more at-bats following his month-long layoff, with Buxton himself citing that he wasn't too pleased with his performance at the dish. Regardless of how he performed, it's excellent news that the speedy outfielder is feeling healthy, as his recovery from a hip strain was not without bumps in the road. Buxton is set to start in center field Wednesday night and play 5-7 innings for his first game action in the field since May 6. The 27-year-old appears set for a return by this weekend if everything goes according to the plan.--Tim Capurso - RotoBaller.