Angels' Raisel Iglesias: Surrenders homer but logs save

Mayers failed to record an out while allowing three runs on three hits and one walk Thursday against Detroit. Mayers entered the contest in the eighth inning with Los Angeles staked to a six-run lead. He gave up a double, two singles, a walk and a run before being removed, and two more of the runners he allowed to reach base crossed the plate after his departure. The Angels went on to win the contest, so Mayers' rough outing didn't affect the final outcome, but it did lead to Raisel Iglesias needing to pitch two innings to pick up the save. Mayers entered the game having logged eight straight scoreless appearances, and he figures to continue to be used in high-leverage situations despite Thursday's implosion.