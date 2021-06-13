Cancel
MLB

Angels' Raisel Iglesias: Surrenders homer but logs save

CBS Sports
 10 days ago

Iglesias collected the save Saturday against the Diamondbacks, allowing one run on one hit in one inning. He struck out one. Iglesias was called on in the ninth inning to protect a two-run lead. He gave up a two-out homer to Josh Rojas but was able to successfully close out the contest for his 11th save. Iglesias has held opponents scoreless in 18 of 25 appearances this season, registering a 4.15 ERA and 38:5 K:BB across 26 innings.

