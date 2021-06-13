Cubs' Ian Happ: Slams eighth home run
Happ went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Cardinals. Happ hit a two-run home run off John Gant as a part of the five-run second inning. He added an eighth-inning walk. The 26-year-old has struggled this season, slashing .195/.320/.367 in 202 plate appearances. Consequently, he lost his leadoff role this season and finds himself toward the bottom of the lineup, though the sixth spot isn't terrible on this Cubs team. He has eight homers, 18 RBI and 22 runs in 52 games.www.cbssports.com