Cubs' Ian Happ: Slams eighth home run

Previous game: Clippers 9, Iowa 7, Thursday at Iowa. Recap: Trenton Brooks hit two home runs and had five RBI as Columbus won its fourth straight. Daniel Johnson also homered and had three hits for the Clippers. Columbus jumped to a 8-1 lead in the fourth on Brooks' second homer run and an RBI double by Oscar Mercado. The Cubs scored four in the bottom of that inning and added one more run in the sixth to cut the lead to 8-6. Brooks had another RBI in the eighth, on a groundout, and Iowa scored one in the ninth. The Cubs got a home run from Taylor Gushue. Clippers starter Kevin Herget (1-1) allowed five runs in five innings. Four relievers followed, with DJ Johnson getting his third save in the one-run ninth.