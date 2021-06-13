Cancel
Cubs' Ian Happ: Slams eighth home run

 10 days ago

Happ went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Cardinals. Happ hit a two-run home run off John Gant as a part of the five-run second inning. He added an eighth-inning walk. The 26-year-old has struggled this season, slashing .195/.320/.367 in 202 plate appearances. Consequently, he lost his leadoff role this season and finds himself toward the bottom of the lineup, though the sixth spot isn't terrible on this Cubs team. He has eight homers, 18 RBI and 22 runs in 52 games.

Ian Happ
John Gant
#Cubs#Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
MLB
Baseball
Sports
