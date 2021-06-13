Cancel
MLB

Angels' Anthony Rendon: Snaps homer drought in win

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRendon went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk and four RBI on Saturday in an 8-7 win against Arizona. Rendon put the Angels on the board in the fourth inning, slugging a solo homer to left field. He plated another two runs with a double in the following frame and tied the game with a sacrifice fly in the ninth. The third baseman snapped a 27-game, 102-at-bat stretch without a home run, the second-longest power drought of his career. He is slashing .241/.317/.370 with four homers and 30 RBI on the season.

