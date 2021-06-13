Cancel
MLB

Diamondbacks' Caleb Smith: Labors over 4.1 innings

CBS Sports
 10 days ago

Smith tossed 4.1 innings against the Angels on Saturday, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six. He did not factor in the decision. Smith was staked to a five-run lead after three innings, but he couldn't keep the Halos from mounting a comeback. The southpaw allowed two runs in the fourth inning and another two before he was chased with one out in the fifth. It was a disappointing outcome for Smith, who needed 103 pitches to retire 13 batters. The four earned runs allowed were his most this season, though most of his appearances have come out of the bullpen. Smith is tentatively expected to next face San Francisco on the road Thursday.

