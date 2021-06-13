Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma City, OK

AFR Applauds Oklahoma Representatives’ Push for DOJ Cattle Market Investigation Results

By Laici Neumann, AFR/OFU Press Secretary
okwnews.com
 10 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY—Reps. Frank Lucas (OK-03), Tom Cole (OK-04), Markwayne Mullin (OK-02) and Stephanie Bice (OK-05) joined 47 other members of Congress in sending a bipartisan letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland June 8. The letter requests the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) provide an update or final report on its investigation into potential anticompetitive behavior within the beef industry.

okwnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Business
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Industry
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Industry
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Markwayne Mullin
Person
Frank Lucas
Person
Tom Cole
Person
Stephanie Bice
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cattle#Doj#Afr#Doj#Agency#Afr Cooperative#Oklahoma Farmers Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
USDA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Industry
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from New York's primaries

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has a sizable lead in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary after voters in the nation’s biggest city went to the polls Tuesday. As of noon Wednesday, Adams, a former police captain, had roughly 32 percent of the vote in the multicandidate field, with civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley almost 10 percentage points behind him and former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia a close third.
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

What people are saying about closure of Hong Kong's Apple Daily

HONG KONG, June 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily is set to print one million copies of its last edition on Thursday, after a year in which it was raided by police and its tycoon owner and other staff were arrested under a national security law. read more.