AFR Applauds Oklahoma Representatives’ Push for DOJ Cattle Market Investigation Results
OKLAHOMA CITY—Reps. Frank Lucas (OK-03), Tom Cole (OK-04), Markwayne Mullin (OK-02) and Stephanie Bice (OK-05) joined 47 other members of Congress in sending a bipartisan letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland June 8. The letter requests the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) provide an update or final report on its investigation into potential anticompetitive behavior within the beef industry.okwnews.com