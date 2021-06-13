Sam Houston Race Park Results Saturday June 12th, 2021
12th-$22,000, , 3, 4 & 5-Year-Olds , , Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 2:21.710. Scratched: Aguila Del Beduino, Jess a Hit. Im Jess Sixy125613-hd1-hd1-¾V. Urieta, Jr.6.603.002.402.30. Hechizero Lips126221-hd2-hd2-hdC. Aguilar3.402.601.50. Jj Krash125765-hd4-23-¾R. Garza-Cruz5.0013.70. Tahiti Hocks126852-hd3-hd4-1¾J. Martinez5.80. One Famous Dreamer125576-½5-½5-1L. Vivanco4.00. Fast Flyin Image1253486-26-2¼R. Cabrera18.30. Fast Prize Missy128184-hd7-hd7-1F....www.midfloridanewspapers.com