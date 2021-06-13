Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Sam Houston Race Park Results Saturday June 12th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 10 days ago

12th-$22,000, , 3, 4 & 5-Year-Olds , , Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 2:21.710. Scratched: Aguila Del Beduino, Jess a Hit. Im Jess Sixy125613-hd1-hd1-¾V. Urieta, Jr.6.603.002.402.30. Hechizero Lips126221-hd2-hd2-hdC. Aguilar3.402.601.50. Jj Krash125765-hd4-23-¾R. Garza-Cruz5.0013.70. Tahiti Hocks126852-hd3-hd4-1¾J. Martinez5.80. One Famous Dreamer125576-½5-½5-1L. Vivanco4.00. Fast Flyin Image1253486-26-2¼R. Cabrera18.30. Fast Prize Missy128184-hd7-hd7-1F....

www.midfloridanewspapers.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Houston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#4 5 Year Olds#Jess A Chicks#Equibase Company Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.
ChinaPosted by
CNN

Hong Kong's biggest pro-democracy newspaper to close as Beijing tightens its grip

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — One year was all it took for a Beijing-imposed National Security Law to take down Hong Kong's largest and loudest pro-democracy newspaper. Next Media announced Wednesday that Apple Daily, its flagship tabloid, would publish its final copy Thursday due to an untenable environment in which its journalists had been arrested and millions of dollars in assets had been frozen. Its digital platform will cease operations on the same day, the company said in a statement.
CharitiesPosted by
CBS News

Warren Buffett resigns from Gates Foundation, donates $4.1 billion

Warren Buffett said he is stepping down from his role with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, noting in a statement that he has been an "inactive" trustee of the organization. His decision to step down comes at an uncertain time for the foundation as the Gates last month announced they are divorcing after 27 years of marriage.