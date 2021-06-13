Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden Pushes G-7 Allies To Take A Tougher Stance On China

Posted by 
WJCT News
WJCT News
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Leaders of the G-7 wrapped up their first in-person meeting in two years agreeing to work together to combat the coronavirus pandemic, confront climate change, and — in a win for President Biden — counter the rising influence of China. Biden has identified China as the top strategic challenge for...

news.wjct.org
WJCT News

WJCT News

Jacksonville, FL
4K+
Followers
17K+
Post
960K+
Views
ABOUT

WJCT is the community-supported public broadcasting station for the First Coast.

 https://www.wjct.org/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Cyril Ramaphosa
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#Geneva#Chinese#Nato#The White House#European#Trump#Russian#British#Australian#South African#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

The G-7 allies must respond to China with a focused development strategy

The Biden administration, working with Group of Seven (G-7) allies, is taking an aggressive approach with its response to China’s global development effort, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The G-7 has agreed on a global Build Back Better World (B3W) strategy. BRI is a challenge on a number of different fronts — economic, development, political and security — because it potentially positions China as the global development leader. It is further complicated by the pandemic, which has hit lower-income countries and middle-income countries particularly hard. As the White House has pointed out, there is a “$40+ trillion infrastructure need in the developing world,” which has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. These nations do not have the resources to respond to the economic and health care devastation caused by the pandemic, making them more susceptible to China’s offer of assistance through BRI.
Washington StatePosted by
CNN

Russian ambassador to US arrives in Washington

The Russian Ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, returned to Washington, DC after spending almost three months in Moscow, the Russian embassy tweeted Sunday, after US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to send both their ambassadors back to their posts during their meeting in Geneva last week.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Forbes

Exaggerating Challenge From China Threatens U.S. Security

Official Washington has identified China as the primary challenger to the United States in virtually every sphere. This overwhelming emphasis on Beijing as the ultimate threat to the United States is misguided and is more likely to undermine U.S. security than it is to enhance it. Focusing on China is...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Jake Sullivan: U.S. preparing more sanctions for Russia

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that the Biden administration is preparing another round of sanctions against Russia over the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Why it matters: The news of a potential new sanctions package comes days after President Biden warned...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Biden extends sanctions against North Korea

The Biden administration announced Monday that it is extending for another year a more than decade old executive order declaring a national emergency over the nuclear threat from North Korea. Why it matters: In a letter addressed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Biden noted North Korea's "pursuit of nuclear...
POTUSWashington Times

Biden, G-7 leaders mobilize to counter China’s ‘Belt and Road’ project

The leaders of the Group of Seven industrial democracies took aim Sunday at China’s vast “Belt and Road” infrastructure program for the developing world, pledging to establish a rival financing program that is private sector-based and, in President Biden’s words, “much more equitable.”. Mr. Biden touted the G-7’s proposed “Build...
POTUSNPR

After The G-7 Summit, Biden Is Meeting With Allies At NATO's Summit

President Biden has made his way from England, where the G-7 leaders gathered this weekend, and is now in Brussels for a NATO summit. The G-7 meeting was the first one held in person in two years. It concluded with a traditional pact, this one a pledge to work together to combat the pandemic and climate change and a rising China. In a meeting with Jens Stoltenberg at the NATO summit, President Biden said the coalition was essential to America and praised the secretary-general for his leadership. NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith joins us now. Good morning, Tam.
Foreign PolicyNew York Post

Biden pressed on G-7 and China’s human rights violations against Uighurs

President Biden said Sunday that the G-7 has taken “plenty of action” against China’s human rights abuses against 1 million Uighurs in the country — even as China appeared not to head the message, warning the gathered leaders that the time of a “small” group of countries having authority over global decisions is “long gone.”
POTUSWashington Post

G-7 takes stronger stand against China, at U.S. urging

CARBIS BAY, England — As Group of Seven leaders wrapped their three-day summit here on Sunday, President Biden said democratic governments face a defining challenge: to show they can meet tests such as global health crises and climate change better than autocracies such as China and Russia. “I think we’re...
POTUSNew York Post

Biden urges pushback on China at G-7 Summit as members grapple with Brexit

President Biden strove to refocus the G-7 Summit on China and infrastructure Saturday as he met one-on-one with French President Emmanuel Macron in his only formal bilateral confab of the day. “Things are going, I think, well,” said a relaxed-looking Biden, squinting in the bright sunlight as the blue waters...