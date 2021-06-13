Cancel
Earth Science

Ice Shelf Breakup Causes Antarctic Glacier to Melt Faster; Sea Levels at Risk

Voice of America
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recent breakup of an Antarctic ice shelf is speeding up the ocean-bound descent of a glacier holding back at least a meter of sea level rise, according to new research. The findings may have implications for predicting when collapsing glaciers will raise sea levels and flood coastal cities. Pine...

