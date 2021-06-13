Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Jurassic World: Dominion Director Colin Trevorrow Reveals His Favorite Scene

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJurassic World: Dominion is almost here and Colin Trevorrow says that one scene stands out above the others right now. This time, he told ScreenRant that there a prologue that sets the table for the humans and the dinosaurs. So, there’s a lot to unpack for fans. The cast and crew have made no secret of the fact this is the biggest and most packed Jurassic Park film ever. Trevorrow himself even called it the culmination of everything in the franchise that came before it. For the intro of this movie, we’re going all the way back to the Cretaceous era. So, buckle up everyone, things are about to get a bit more strange than we’re used to. But, not in a bad way if you ask the director.

comicbook.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Neill
Person
Bryce Dallas Howard
Person
Colin Trevorrow
Person
Chris Pratt
Person
Steven Spielberg
Person
Jeff Goldblum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imax#Jurassic World Dominion#Universal Pictures#Amblin Entertainment#Academy Award#Golden Globe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

5-minute preview of Jurassic World: Dominion will hit theaters before Fast 9

Jurassic World: Dominion arrives in the summer of 2022. However, viewers who want to see more details about the movie can watch a 5-minute preview of the movie before F9, the latest Fast and Furious movie, on IMAX screens. Jurassic World: Dominion star Sam Neil leaked this information to social...
MoviesComicBook

Jurassic World: Dominion Releases First Poster

If you have been waiting for more updates on Jurassic World, well - you are in luck! It seems the first poster has gone live for Jurassic World: Dominion after a lengthy wait. The poster was posted today by Sam Neill ahead of its June 2022 debut, and fans cannot wait for the pre-historic adventure to get back underway.
Video GamesComicBook

Jurassic World Evolution 2 Revealed

After some new teases came about last week, it was confirmed today that a new video game based on the Jurassic World franchise is now officially in the works. Specifically, this new title is simply called Jurassic World Evolution 2 and is a sequel to Jurassic World Evolution, which was the popular park-building sim that released from Frontier Developments back in 2018.
MoviesComicBook

New Jurassic World: Dominion Image Shows Dinosaurs With Feathers

Finally, after five feature-length films and three seasons of an animated streaming series, the Jurassic Park franchise is ready to make its dinosaurs more realistic. There has long been a debate surrounding the Jurassic Park films about how the dinosaurs are depicted, since we now know that many of the creatures had feathers and were more closely related to birds than reptiles. People have been wondering if and when this would be reflected in the Jurassic movies, and the time has finally come. Jurassic World: Dominion will feature dinosaurs with feathers, and we now have a photo to prove it.
MoviesInternational Business Times

'Jurassic World: Dominion': Chris Pratt Reveals New Poster, Shares Special Trailer Details

Chris Pratt will be next seen in "The Tomorrow War" "Jurassic World: Dominion" will release in June next year. Chris Pratt has revealed that a five-minute extended preview for the sci-fi action movie "Jurassic World: Dominion" will be shown during "Fast & Furious 9" screenings at IMAX theaters. The ninth chapter of the "Fast & Furious" saga will release on June 25.
Moviesboxden.com

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Poster Takes You Back To Where It All Started

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Poster Takes You Back To Where It All Started. "One of the most iconic images from Jurassic Park is the mosquito trapped in amber – the thing that enabled John Hammond and his team to play God and bring dinosaurs back from extinction. Now, that pesky mosquito gets to star in its own Jurassic World: Dominion poster. The poster teases both the upcoming movie and footage from the film that’s set to play in front of IMAX screenings of F9.
Moviescosmicbook.news

'Jurassic World: Dominion' 5-Minute Prologue Coming To IMAX

A five-minute prologue for Jurassic World: Dominion, the fourth film in the new franchise, is coming exclusively to IMAX theaters with the release of F9. "We’ve got a 5 minute prologue to Dominion that is going to play in IMAX theaters in front of Fast9 starting June 25. It’ll be in over 40 countries. Hold on to your butts," posted star Chris Pratt on Instagram.
Moviescastleinsider.com

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Celebrates Return to Theaters – HUGE First Look

Fans of the Jurassic franchise — which now includes both Steven Spielbergs original Jurassic Park trilogy and the Jurassic World movies — have been patiently waiting for details about Jurassic World: Dominion 2022. Related: Steven Spielberg Gives the VelociCoaster His Blessing The Universal Pictures movie was delayed as a result of the COVID 19 pandemic that impacted all of Hollywood...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Don’t Worry, Jurassic Park’s Original Stars Will Be ‘Big Characters’ In Jurassic World: Dominion

Back in 1993, the Jurassic Park movies all started with Sam Neill’s Dr. Alan Grant, Laura Dern’s Dr. Ellie Satler and Jeff Goldblum’s Dr. Ian Malcolm taking a field trip to see a place called Jurassic Park prior to its opening. Amidst their awe of advanced theme park technology, these experts in their field saw firsthand how its creation could spell out some major trouble for the world as they knew it. In Jurassic World: Dominion, their dark predictions will come true.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

How Jurassic World Evolution 2 connects to Jurassic World Dominion

With the game revealed at Summer Game Fest this week, the first potential details of how Jurassic World Evolution 2 links to Jurassic World Dominion have been confirmed. The JWE2 connection to Jurassic World Dominion — next year’s movie and the final part of the Jurassic World trilogy — was revealed by both the official Twitter account and the Steam page. How is Jurassic World Evolution 2 linked to Dominion and Fallen Kingdom? Let’s see.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Jurassic World: Dominion Director Addresses Potential Fast & Furious Crossover

You’ve got to hand it to the internet sometimes, where something as innocuous as a throwaway comment can gain a life of its own and snowball into an avalanche of rumors, with one of the most prominent recent cases being the idea of a blockbuster crossover between the Jurassic World and Fast & Furious franchises, Universal’s two biggest cash cows that have earned a combined total of more than $11 billion and counting at the box office.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Jurassic World’s Colin Trevorrow Has A+ Reaction To Fast And Furious Crossover Talks

Ever since the concept of a crossover between Universal’s Jurassic World and Fast and Furious franchises hit the internet brain trust, the idea has been discussed non-stop. And who can blame people for wanting to see a world where Vin Diesel and a velociraptor get to save the world in the name of family? That’s certainly the reaction of Jurassic World: Dominion co-writer/director Colin Trevorrow, as he’s enjoying every quarter mile of the ride.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Filtered the shocking beginning of Jurassic World: Dominion

We have a description of the beginning of Jurassic World: Dominion, the film that will conclude the epic saga of the dinosaurs. There is still a year left until the movie J is releasedurassic World: Dominion, but they will show trailer footage during screenings of Fast and Furious 9 which will premiere next week.