Jurassic World: Dominion Director Colin Trevorrow Reveals His Favorite Scene

Jurassic World: Dominion is almost here and Colin Trevorrow says that one scene stands out above the others right now. This time, he told ScreenRant that there a prologue that sets the table for the humans and the dinosaurs. So, there’s a lot to unpack for fans. The cast and crew have made no secret of the fact this is the biggest and most packed Jurassic Park film ever. Trevorrow himself even called it the culmination of everything in the franchise that came before it. For the intro of this movie, we’re going all the way back to the Cretaceous era. So, buckle up everyone, things are about to get a bit more strange than we’re used to. But, not in a bad way if you ask the director.