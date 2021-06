In one of the most exciting playoffs of recent years, one of the craziest series to come is the LA Clippers vs the Utah Jazz. The Jazz has reigned in the west as the No.1 seed, while the Clippers have sat tensely at No.5. Clearly, the seeding doesn’t matter, because on Friday, June 18th, the Clippers knocked the Jazz in the sixth game of the second round matchups, overcoming a 25-point deficit.