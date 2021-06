The College Football Playoff is going to expand and this is great news not only for the Oregon Ducks and the Pac-12 but also the entire college football sport. Matt Prehm and Erik Skopil of DuckTerritory.com discuss the news regarding the playoff expanding from its current four-team setup, how it will help the Oregon Ducks and Pac-12 Conference have better representation, and why this is actually going to be better in the long run for college football. Plus, Matt and Erik also dive into the recently released Blue Chip Ratio by 247Sports' Bud Elliott, and how this will only fuel the fire between Oregon and Washington fans.