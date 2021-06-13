Senior forwards carry La Salle girls basketball to one last title
UNION GAP — La Salle’s senior class, and especially its forwards, spent most of the last four seasons consistently overwhelming opponents. That didn’t change in their final game Saturday, a 66-35 win over Zillah to give the Lightning its fourth straight district title. Boise State signee Trista Hull totaled 19 points and 20 rebounds while her frontcourt partner since kindergarten, Hayley Stohr, added 17 points and five rebounds of her own.www.yakimaherald.com