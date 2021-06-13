Prichard Committee board votes to support lawsuit challenging use of tax credits for nonpublic schools
The Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence voted last week to stand in support of the recent lawsuit filed which challenges provisions of House Bill 563, that establishes tax credits that could be used to pay for tuition and fees at nonpublic schools. The board of directors discussed Kentucky’s constitutional requirement for the General Assembly to “provide for an efficient system of common schools throughout the state,” and felt that state education funding must be used for public school purposes only.www.nkytribune.com