The biggest reason the New York Islanders are still playing hockey and haven’t been watching on TV since the first round was Tristan Jarry and his pathetic performance in round one. As a result the Penguins should be looking to move away from him and go in another direction. This is slightly problematic because of his 3.5M cap hit and the fact his value couldn’t be lower than it is perceived to be right now. Regardless, running back a Jarry/DeSmith combo is a non-starter for the 2021-22 season.