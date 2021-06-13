Kentucky Community and Technical College System board votes to freeze tuition for 2021-2022

SUMTER, SC (06/09/2021)-- Central Carolina Technical College congratulates the more than 200 students who received their academic degree, certificate or diploma in May 2021. Breanna Bell of Manning (29102) Aniyah Britt-Woods of Alcolu (29001) Larry Brown of Alcolu (29001) Kenan Davis of Gable (29051) Travis Davis of Manning (29102) Kristen Dorr of Gable (29051) Trevon Eaddy of Manning (29102) Bailey Evans of New Zion (29111) Amber Fullwood of Turbeville (29162) Alanah Green of Gable (29051) Rashon Green of Summerton (29148) Madison Ham of Manning (29102) Andrew Harris of Manning (29102) Sierra Hilton of Manning (29102) Skyler Hodge of Manning (29102) Jaylen Kenon of Alcolu (29001) Taylor Kenon of Alcolu (29001) Robert Kovarna of Manning (29102) Collin McKenzie of Pinewood (29125) Christina Newton of Manning (29102) Ronald Prosser of Manning (29102) Eboni Richardson of Manning (29102) Karmyn Shivers of Manning (29102) Kemeshia Sinkler of Pinewood (29125) Zackery Swiger of Alcolu (29001) Joliena Vernor of Manning (29102) Victoria Weeks of Manning (29102) Central Carolina Technical College is a comprehensive, public, two-year institution of higher education that is dedicated to fostering a positive environment of teaching and learning for faculty, staff and students. The college serves primarily the region of Clarendon, Kershaw, Lee and Sumter counties in South Carolina and confers associate degrees, diplomas and certificates. Central Carolina Technical College students have a wide array of programs and services from which to choose. Our online programming and cooperative agreements with other colleges and universities provide students with exceptional opportunities coupled with our more traditional learning opportunities. Learn more: cctech.edu.