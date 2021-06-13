Cancel
Kentucky Community and Technical College System board votes to freeze tuition for 2021-2022

Northern Kentucky Tribune
 10 days ago

Students and parents can breathe a little easier this fall because the 16 colleges of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS), including Bluegrass Community and Technical College (BCTC), will not raise tuition. At $179 per credit hour, KCTCS colleges already have the lowest tuition in the state, which...

