In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Tuukka Rask revealed that he played the entire season injured and will undergo offseason surgery. Will he return? If so, when? Also in Boston, what is Taylor Hall’s plan when it comes to approaching free agency? What’s next for the Colorado Avalanche after a disappointing end to their season? Will Gabriel Landeskog be coming back? If so, the team might need to make other moves to fit his and Cale Makar’s contracts in. What’s the latest speculation when it comes to Jack Eichel and, can the Edmonton Oilers avoid taking big swings and making costly mistakes this offseason?