Are you a believer in the Bloody Elbow curse? You know, the one where we all pick one fighter and they lose? Well is UFC 263 the card to test out that level of cursedness! We all believe Israel Adesanya will beat Marvin Vettori in the middleweight title main event, likewise Deiveson Figueiredo over Brandon Moreno in their flyweight title rematch, ditto for Leon Edwards in his five-rounder with Nate Diaz. Let’s see how cursed we can make this card, or if it gets lifted on Saturday night!