Chances are you have been eagerly awaiting the upcoming launch of The Day Before. It was a game teased for a good while now, but fans were left unaware when the title would make its way out into the marketplace. Today, we’re finding out that IGN managed to release some new exclusive gameplay footage. Alongside the gameplay footage, viewers are greeted by the developers over at Fntastic. During this trailer, players are finally given the official release date for The Day Before.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO