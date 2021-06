On June 11, 2021 at 5:07 p.m., Scott County 911 Dispatch received a call of a pole shed on fire on the 26xxx block of Baseline Avenue in Cedar Lake Township. Police and fire were dispatched and upon arrival, witnessed a pole shed fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire; however, damage to the building and the vehicles and farm equipment contained inside was substantial.