SOUTH BEND, IN – The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers staged a stunning ninth-inning comeback and took the lead twice in extra innings against the South Bend Cubs Wednesday night at Perfect Game Field. The Cubs would stage the final celebration as they scored twice in the bottom of the twelfth inning to defeat Wisconsin 13-12. David Hamilton extended a trio of streaks when he hit the second pitch of the game for a home run to give the Rattlers (15-17) a 1-0 lead. Hamilton now owns a 13-game hitting streak, has scored at least one run in eleven straight games, and has homered in three straight games.