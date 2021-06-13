Cancel
College Station, TX

College Station police search for man suspected in car chase

Bryan College Station Eagle
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollege Station police were searching for a man late Saturday believed to have led authorities on a car chase. According to a social media post, officers were looking for Matthew Forrest Jarrett and believed he may be in the Edelweiss area in College Station. He was last seen wearing a flat-bill hat, white tank top and gray shorts. He is 33 years old and stands 6'2" and weighs 150 pounds. The vehicle he was driving was stolen, police said.

