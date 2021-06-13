College Station police search for man suspected in car chase

College Station police were searching for a man late Saturday believed to have led authorities on a car chase. According to a social media post, officers were looking for Matthew Forrest Jarrett and believed he may be in the Edelweiss area in College Station. He was last seen wearing a flat-bill hat, white tank top and gray shorts. He is 33 years old and stands 6'2" and weighs 150 pounds. The vehicle he was driving was stolen, police said.