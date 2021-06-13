I wish my father had been here to see this: Chetan Sakariya after his maiden India call-up for Sri Lanka tour

The BCCI is set to pick the team for India's tour of Sri Lanka where they are set to play 3 matches of ODI and T-20 each. As per the reports, Shikhar Dhawan, the senior-most player in the team, will be given the responsibility of captain whereas Rahul Dravid will be the coach for the tour. The Indian cricket team is going to create history as its two teams will be playing against two different oppositions at the same time.