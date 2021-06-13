Cancel
I wish my father had been here to see this: Chetan Sakariya after his maiden India call-up for Sri Lanka tour

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChetan Sakariya earned his maiden India call-up for the ODI and T20I series on the tour of Sri Lanka. Amidst enduring losses in his personal life where his brother and father passed away, the speedster has managed to take giant strides in his cricket career. It wasn’t a surprise that the 23-year-old Sakariya dedicated the India call-up to his mother and late father. I wish my father had been here to see this, he said.

www.shortpedia.com
