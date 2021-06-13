Yuzvendra Chahal to play charity match against chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand
Yuzvendra Chahal will take on former world chess champion Viswanathan Anand in a charity match to raise funds for COVID-19. The Indian grandmaster will be playing a series of matches against some of the famous celebrities on June 13 for this noble cause. The list of participants include Chahal, Ritiesh Deshmukh, Aamir Khan, Arijit Singh, Ananya Birla and Manu Kumar Jain. Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma took to Instagram to share this news.www.shortpedia.com