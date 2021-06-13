Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Yuzvendra Chahal to play charity match against chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand

shortpedia.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYuzvendra Chahal will take on former world chess champion Viswanathan Anand in a charity match to raise funds for COVID-19. The Indian grandmaster will be playing a series of matches against some of the famous celebrities on June 13 for this noble cause. The list of participants include Chahal, Ritiesh Deshmukh, Aamir Khan, Arijit Singh, Ananya Birla and Manu Kumar Jain. Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma took to Instagram to share this news.

www.shortpedia.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Viswanathan Anand
Person
Arijit Singh
Person
Yuzvendra Chahal
Person
Aamir Khan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grandmaster#Indian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Chess
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
Celebritiesindiaeveryday.com

Bollywood Actor Aamir Khan Will Face Off Against Viswanathan Anand for Akshaya Patra

This celebrity edition shall feature Bollywood celebrities & Corporate leaders from across the nation. Held in association with The Akshaya Patra .... Bollywood Actor Aamir Khan Will Face Off Against Viswanathan Anand for Akshaya Patra. This article is published at 09 June 2021 02:52 from Bollywood News headlines, click on the read full article link below to see further details.
SportsWashington Times

Anand’s heirs show future bright for Indian chess

Sometimes a single supernova can inspire a whole constellation of stars. India was not exactly a chess superpower when the great Viswanathan Anand burst on to the scene in the early 1980s. His storied career included a six-year reign as undisputed classical world champion starting in 2007. Known for his lightning-quick play as a youth, Anand also racked up a number of rapid and blitz world titles as well.
Celebritiesthebharatexpressnews.com

Yuzvendra Chahal wishes his wife Dhanashree Verma on the occasion of her sixth birthday | Cricket News

Yuzvendra Chahal wished his wife Dhanashree their six month wedding anniversary.© Instagram. Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma are known for their romantic social media posts. On Tuesday, Chahal took to the internet by wishing Dhanashree her six-month wedding anniversary. The cricketer shared a photo of them on Instagram with a sweet caption. “Happy 6 month old wife #loveyou,” the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner wrote in the photo caption. In the blink of an eye, Dhanashree, a choreographer turned social media influencer, looked stunning in blue jeans and a black top. Chahal also looked stunning in a mustard-colored t-shirt and blue jeans.
AdvocacyBirmingham Star

Anand Charity game fiasco: AICF secy says event unfortunate

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): The All India Chess Federation (AICF) Secretary Bharat Chauhan has said it is "unfortunate" to see unfair methods employed in a charity chess game by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath against five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand. Kamath defeated Anand in a COVID-19 relief charity match....
Sportschessbase.com

Kasparov and Anand to play in Croatian leg of the Grand Chess Tour

6/12/2021 – The Grand Chess Tour (GCT) has confirmed the field for the Croatia Grand Chess Tour leg that will include four full tour participants and seven wildcards. With legendary World Champions Garry Kasparov and Vishy Anand as well as the World Championship title challenger Ian Nepomniachtchi from Russia the Croatia Grand Chess Tour promises to be action packed. | Pictured: Kasparov and Anand at the 2017 Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz Tournament | Photo: Lennart Ootes.
Sportsarysports.tv

We will play every match like final: Gladiators captain Sarfaraz

Abu Dhabi: Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed emphasized that his side will be playing in a must-win situation as they restart Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six campaign. 2019 PSL champions will take on Islamabad United tonight in the 18th match of the season. Gladiators are at the bottom of...
Sportsstlpublicradio.org

On Chess: Shakhriyar Mamedyarov Wins Superbet Chess Classic

With a dominating performance that included three wins in a row, World No. 5 grandmaster Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan won the 2021 Superbet Chess Classic, the first leg in the 2021 Grand Chess Tour circuit. The 36-year-old, who entered the tournament as the No. 6 seed, finished with 6.0/9, a full point ahead of his nearest rivals, and took home a first place prize of $90,000.
Sportscroatiaweek.com

Two legendary world champions to play Croatia Grand Chess Tour in Zagreb

June 11, 2021 – The Grand Chess Tour (GCT) has confirmed the field for the Croatia Grand Chess Tour leg that will include four full tour participants and seven wildcards. With legendary World Champions Garry Kasparov and Vishy Anand as well as the World Championship title challenger Ian Nepomniachtchi from Russia the Croatia Grand Chess Tour promises to be action packed.
Indiachess24.com

Billionaire admits cheating against Anand in charity simul

India’s youngest billionaire Nikhil Kamath blundered a pawn on move 1 but then went on to crush 5-time World Chess Champion Vishy Anand in a “Checkmate COVID” charity simul. Nikhil said afterwards that he just got lucky, while the World Champion politely noted, “Today was not the chess of people who just know how the pieces move”. Outrage followed, with Nikhil eventually admitting computer and other help, though his apology implied Vishy was aware his opponent was going to have assistance. The Indian legend made it clear he wasn’t.
Sportsmidgetherald.com

Ramiz Raja Says “India can still make a grand comeback in this match”

Former Pakistan cricket Ramiz Raja says that he firmly believes on India being able to make a grand comeback in the final match of WTC played against New Zealand in Southampton. India is currently in a deplorable state by getting all out for 217 runs in the first inning of the match. Currently the Kiwis are at 101/2 till the bad weather conditions forbade them from continuing.
Worldcrickettimes.com

IND vs NZ: WATCH – Virat Kohli cheekily sledges Tom Latham during the WTC final

Team India is taking on New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final that started from Friday at Southampton. Put in to bat first, India looked sturdy till the second day but suddenly suffered a collapse from the fourth session onwards. Despite Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane standing tall, their side was all bundled out for 217 in 92.1 overs.
Sportsshortpedia.com

He got no idea: Virat Kohli cheekily sledges Tom Latham during WTC Final

Virat Kohli was spotted sledging New Zealand opener Tom Latham when Jasprit Bumrah was operating with the new dukes cherry. Kohli cheekily backed Bumrah to pierce Latham’s defences. He got no idea Jas [Bumrah], You’re all over him buddy, You can make him up there as well, He knows he’s not getting it on the bat, boys,” the Indian skipper said as caught in the stump microphone.
Golfthebharatexpressnews.com

Yuvraj Singh Shares Photos With Golf Friends Sachin Tendulkar and Ajit Agarkar | Cricket News

Yuvraj Singh was clicked on a golf course with Sachin Tendulkar.© Yuvraj Singh / Instagram. For years they have done wonders for Team India on the cricket pitch. Now former cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar and Ajit Agarkar are showing off their skills on the golf course. Yuvraj shared several photos with his two former Indian teammates on Instagram on Tuesday. In the photos, the trio could be seen enjoying their time together. “The last time you woke me up at 4am was 21 years ago! It was my first tour in Sharjah. Ajit Agarkar I’m sure I’m used to it! fun times love golf, ”captioned Yuvraj, while tagging Tendulkar. . Yuvraj also used several laughter and golf emojis in the post.
Sportsarysports.tv

Peshawar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings in PSL 6’s Eliminator

ABU DHABI: Peshawar Zalmi have knocked out defending champions Karachi Kings in Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six’s Eliminator by five wickets. The match went down the wire as Zalmi chased down the target of fifth ball of the final over. Zalmi will now meet Islamabad United today at 9.00 pm in Qualifier two at the same venue.
Middle Eastalbuquerqueexpress.com

PSL: Sohaib, Sohail take Multan Sultans into final

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 22 (ANI): Three-wicket hauls from Sohail Tanvir and Blessing Muzarabani and a belligerent half-century from Sohaib Maqsood guided Multan Sultans to their first-ever final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Monday. Islamabad United was dismissed for 149 in 19...
Worldthebharatexpressnews.com

WTC Finals: Mohammed Shami wraps a towel on the pitch, fans post funny reactions | Cricket News

WTC Final: Mohammed Shami picked up two wickets in the first session of Day 5.© TBEN. Mohammed Shami had wrapped a towel over his lower half of his body in the closing moments of the opening session on Day 5 of the World Trials Championship final between India and New Zealand in Southampton. Shami was seen draped in a towel as he returned to the locker room over lunch break and fans hilariously responded to the Indian leader’s unique outfit. One user compared Shami’s bizarre outfit to those worn by actor Ranveer Singh, which is very popular for his equally bizarre wardrobe.
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Kohli, Pujara at the crease with thrilling finish on cards

Southampton [UK], June 23 (ANI): Skipper Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara ensured there were no further hiccups in the third session on Tuesday as the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final moved to the reserve day to decide the winner of the summit clash. India finished the fifth day of...