Yuzvendra Chahal to play charity match against chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand

Yuvraj Singh was clicked on a golf course with Sachin Tendulkar.© Yuvraj Singh / Instagram. For years they have done wonders for Team India on the cricket pitch. Now former cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar and Ajit Agarkar are showing off their skills on the golf course. Yuvraj shared several photos with his two former Indian teammates on Instagram on Tuesday. In the photos, the trio could be seen enjoying their time together. “The last time you woke me up at 4am was 21 years ago! It was my first tour in Sharjah. Ajit Agarkar I’m sure I’m used to it! fun times love golf, ”captioned Yuvraj, while tagging Tendulkar. . Yuvraj also used several laughter and golf emojis in the post.