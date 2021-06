Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri said that he is a big fan of Lionel Messi.© Twitter/Indian Football Team. Indian Football team captain Sunil Chettri is a big fan of Lionel Messi and if he ever has a chance to meet the Argentinian he will just give him a nice handshake, and that’s about it. While talking about Chhetri’s exploits for the country, most people compare the striker’s haul with Lionel Messi as he is currently two goals clear of the six-times Ballon D’or winner. Chettri who has from time to time dismissed these comparisons reiterated that there is no contrast between him and FC Barcelona’s forward.