1951 Asiad medallist and 1952 Olympics marathoner Surat Singh Mathur dies of COVID-19
India's 1951 Asian Games marathon bronze medal winner and 1952 Olympian Surat Singh Mathur has died of COVID-19. He was 90. "My uncle passed away on Friday due to COVID-19. He was an Olympian and also a medal winner in the first Asian Games," his nephew Anil Mathur said. He is our Hall of Fame athlete. Rest in peace sir. Thank you for making #India proud, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) said in a tweet.www.shortpedia.com