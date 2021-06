Baytowne is boomin’ with events, activities and family fun for summer! The Village and all of its merchants welcome you to visit, shop, dine and play!. Celebrate Independence Day at the Village of Baytowne Wharf, July 4 from 7-9:15 p.m. After a day of fun in the sun, come out for an evening that lights up the sky! Join Baytowne Village merchants for a spectacular 4th of July Red, White and Baytowne 2021 celebration with LIVE music from Donovan Keith on the Events Plaza Stage from 7-9:15 p.m., followed by a patriotic Fireworks display to light up the night sky at 9:15 p.m. The kids will love activities including kids crafts, face painting and balloon sculpting, too!