Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Euro 2020: Eriksen Awake, stabilised; Denmark-Finland game to resume later tonight

shortpedia.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuropean football governing body UEFA confirmed that the Euro 2020 match between Denmark and Finland will be resuming later on Saturday evening (local time). The match had to be stopped in the dying minutes of the first half as Denmark's Christen Eriksen collapsed on the pitch and he had to be taken off due to a medical emergency. The player in now in hospital and in a stable condition, tweeted UEFA.

www.shortpedia.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
News Break
UEFA
Country
Denmark
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Related
UEFAasumetech.com

Euro 2020 Denmark star Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch in Saturday’s Euro 2020 game against Finland in Copenhagen, causing the suspension of the match

Denmark star Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch in Saturday’s Euro 2020 game against Finland in Copenhagen, causing the suspension of the match in the first half. Danish players were in tears as medical staff tried to revive the Inter Milan player, who suddenly collapsed near the touchline. “The UEFA EURO 2020 match in Copenhagen has been suspended due to a medical emergency,” UEFA said in a short statement. The previously raucous crowd at the Parken Stadium in the Danish capital fell silent after the 29-year-old fell to the ground near the end of the opening period, with his teammates gathering around him. After around 15 minutes Eriksen was stretchered off the field followed by the rest of the Denmark team, while Finland’s players also left the pitch.
UEFAsrnnews.com

Soccer-Debutants Finland beat Denmark but game overshadowed by Eriksen collapse

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Finland claimed a shock 1-0 Euro 2020 victory over Denmark in their first major tournament appearance on Saturday after the match had been suspended when Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen required emergency medical treatment on the pitch. The 29-year-old midfielder Eriksen collapsed towards the end of the first half...
UEFArifnote.com

Christian Eriksen ‘awake’ after collapse in Denmark-Finland game; UEFA suspends match for ‘medical emergency’

Christian Eriksen of Denmark suddenly collapsed during the first half of Saturday’s 2020 UEFA European Championship opener against Finland. UEFA suspended the match toward the end of the first half due to a “medical emergency” and later announced that he was transported from the field and to the Rigshospitalet hospital in Copenhagen, Denmark where he has been “stabilized” and…
UEFALas Cruces Sun-News

Denmark's Christian Eriksen awake, stable after collapsing on field at Euro 2020

A Euro 2020 match between Denmark and Finland was temporarilysuspended after Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field and received treatment. UEFA said in a statement that Eriksen was transferred to a hospital and has been stabilized, while the Denmark FA added that he was awake and undergoing further examinations.
SoccerSporting News

Denmark explain decision to resume Euro match after Eriksen collapse

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand has offered an explanation as to why his players opted to resume their Euro 2020 opener with Finland following Christian Eriksen's collapse, stating that his squad were given the option to play the rest of the game either the same day or the following day. The...
UEFATribal Football

Denmark midfielder Eriksen 'awake and stable'

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen is "awake" in hospital after collapsing in the Euro 2020 match against Finland, said the Danish Football Association. The 29-year-old Inter Milan player's condition has "stabilised", according to tournament organisers Uefa. The game in Copenhagen was suspended before half-time after the former Spurs playmaker fell to...
UEFA90min.com

Denmark confirm Christian Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest in Finland game

Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen has said that Christian Eriksen 'was gone' after suffering a cardiac arrest during his side's Euro 2020 opener against Finland in Copenhagen on Saturday. Eriksen collapsed just before half-time, receiving lengthy treatment on the field before being taken to hospital. After the incident, UEFA issued...
UEFAbesoccer.com

Denmark took 'the least bad' decision by agreeing to resume Finland game – Braithwaite

Martin Braithwaite and Kasper Schmeichel addressed Denmark's choice to finish their game with Finland after Christian Eriksen collapsed. Denmark's decision to resume their Euro 2020 clash with Finland following Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest "was the least bad one", according to forward Martin Braithwaite. Inter midfielder Eriksen was given CPR by...
UEFAWorld Soccer Talk

Eden Hazard ‘not 100%, but ready to start’ against Finland

Saint Petersburg (AFP) – Belgium captain Eden Hazard said on Sunday that he is not yet at “100 percent” but he will be able to start his side’s final group game at Euro 2020 against Finland in Saint Petersburg. The Real Madrid forward endured an injury-hit season and only made...
SoccerBBC

Euro 2020: Andriy Shevchenko - Ballon d'Or winner but world-class manager?

Dates: 11 June-11 July. Venues: Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Seville, St Petersburg. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 Live, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for more details. "I remember all the games with him," says Oleksiy Byelik, a...