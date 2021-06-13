Euro 2020: Eriksen Awake, stabilised; Denmark-Finland game to resume later tonight
European football governing body UEFA confirmed that the Euro 2020 match between Denmark and Finland will be resuming later on Saturday evening (local time). The match had to be stopped in the dying minutes of the first half as Denmark's Christen Eriksen collapsed on the pitch and he had to be taken off due to a medical emergency. The player in now in hospital and in a stable condition, tweeted UEFA.www.shortpedia.com