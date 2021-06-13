No Injuries From Officer Involved Shooting in Rushford

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Stewartville man was behind the wheel of a semi-truck involved in a deadly incident on a Twin Cities freeway Monday afternoon. The State Patrol says 47-year-old Uhlir Christopher was driving the truck south on Highway 52 just south of the Concord Street interchange in St. Paul when a pedestrian stepped into the path of the semi just before 3 PM. The pedestrian was then hit by the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.