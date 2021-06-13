Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rushford, MN

No Injuries From Officer Involved Shooting in Rushford

By Andy Brownell
Posted by 
KFIL Radio
KFIL Radio
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rushford, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension sent agents to Rushford on Saturday to investigate an officer-involved shooting. A statement issued by the Rushford Police Department says the incident occurred Saturday evening when a Rushford Police Officer was investigating a reported violation of a harassment/restraining order when the officer discharged his firearm. No one was wounded by the gunfire, which was reported around 6:30 PM.

kfilradio.com
KFIL Radio

KFIL Radio

Rochester, MN
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
422K+
Views
ABOUT

103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kfilradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rushford, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Rushford, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Rushford Mn Lrb#Dover Assault
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Rochester, MNPosted by
KFIL Radio

Evidentiary Hearings Ordered For Rochester Murder Suspects

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The two men charged with a recent fatal shooting in downtown Rochester were in court today. 28-year-old Derrick Days faces three counts of second-degree murder, while 22-year-old Nautica Cox faces aiding and abetting second-degree murder charges. In addition, both men are facing charges for illegal possession of a firearm. Neither man entered pleas to the charges today and both are scheduled to return to court on July 20th for evidentiary hearings.
Rochester, MNPosted by
KFIL Radio

Rochester Man Killed In Bike/Truck Accident Identified

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the Rochester bicyclist who was killed Tuesday after colliding with a truck. Capt. Scott Behrns says 48-year-old Stephen Pieper was riding west on Country Club Rd SW in rural Rochester when he ran into the side of the truck and slid under the vehicle. Pieper - who was wearing a helmet - died at the scene.
Rochester, MNPosted by
KFIL Radio

Rochester Woman Crashes Into Power Pole; May Have Been Drunk

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester woman was injured after crashing a car into a power pole Monday and she may be facing a DUI charge. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says 33-year-old Samantha Richardson was driving on 45th St SE near the Gamehaven Park around 4:30 pm when her car swerved off the road and hit the pole.
Stewartville, MNPosted by
KFIL Radio

Stewartville Truck Driver Involved in Traffic Fatality

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Stewartville man was behind the wheel of a semi-truck involved in a deadly incident on a Twin Cities freeway Monday afternoon. The State Patrol says 47-year-old Uhlir Christopher was driving the truck south on Highway 52 just south of the Concord Street interchange in St. Paul when a pedestrian stepped into the path of the semi just before 3 PM. The pedestrian was then hit by the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Rochester, MNPosted by
KFIL Radio

Fatal Vehicle-Bike Crash Near West Edge of Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is reporting a fatal crash just west of Rochester. Sheriff's Captain Scott Behrns says the intersection of Country Club Road and 60th Avenue Southwest was reopened around 2:30 PM after it was closed to traffic for the investigation into the crash, which was reported just before 11 AM.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
KFIL Radio

Dinkytown Shooting Prompts U of M to Boost Police Presence

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - The University of Minnesota is responding to a weekend shooting that wounded three U of M students by ordering an increased law enforcement presence in the neighborhoods surrounding the Minneapolis campus. The three students were among the five people shot in the Dinkytown area just...
Wabasha County, MNPosted by
KFIL Radio

Wabasha County Drowning Victim Was From Pine Island

Theilman, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim of a recent drowning. A news release says a search was launched last Friday afternoon after it was reported that a woman had gone missing in the Zumbro River near Theilman. Wabasha County Chief Deputy Jim Warren says the victim was 57-year-old Marie Ness of Pine Island.
Rochester, MNPosted by
KFIL Radio

Thieves Strike While Rochester Couple Out For Father’s Day

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Rochester police are on the lookout for a vehicle that was stolen from a couple who had gone out for a Father’s Day evening. The couple returned to their home in the 1500 block of Graham Court SE around 9:00 pm Sunday and discovered the vehicle was missing and someone had “gone through” the house.
Minnesota StatePosted by
KFIL Radio

It’s Been A Deadly Week For Minnesota Motorcyclists

Shafer, MN (KROC AM News) - It has been a deadly week for motorcyclists in Minnesota. There have been several fatal accidents involving two-wheeled drivers and the latest happened Friday, claiming the life of a 67-year-old man who collided with a farm tractor. The wreck happened around 11:30 am in...
Rochester, MNPosted by
KFIL Radio

Suspect in Rochester Shooting Was Released From Prison in August

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Conditional bail has been set at $150,000 for the Rochester man accused of shooting a man in the leg during his birthday party. 24-year-old Langston Mercedes was arraigned Wednesday in Olmsted County Court on a second-degree assault charge. He was also charged with a felony count for illegal possession of a firearm. Court records show he was released from prison last August after serving a sentence for an aggravated robbery conviction in Minneapolis in 2015.
Winona County, MNPosted by
KFIL Radio

Kasson Man Injured In Motorcycle Accident In Winona County

Winona, MN (KROC AM News) - A Kasson man was injured in a car/motorcycle accident in Winona County. According to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol, 34-year-old Bruce Winter was driving his motorcycle on Highway 43 when it collided with an oncoming car. Winter was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Rochester, MNPosted by
KFIL Radio

Two Rochester Assaults In Two Hours

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Rochester police are investigating two assaults that happened within a two-hour span. A 54-year-old man told police he was walking in the parking lot of the mosque in the Meadow Park Apartments neighborhood around 10:30 pm Wednesday when he was attacked by two men. The man says he was punched in the head several times and the men ran off with his keys. The victim was taken to the hospital to be checked out.