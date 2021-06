FC Tucson’s Charlie Dennis hates not being on the field during a game. “Just horrible being on the sidelines,” the midfielder said. “You can’t help the team.”. So when Dennis returned from a hamstring injury that kept him out the previous two games and scored two goals as a late-game substitute in the Men in Black’s 3-2 loss to the Chattanooga Red Wolves last weekend, he reminded himself to soak in those moments when he’s able to make an impact.