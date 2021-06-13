LIAA SCHOLAR-ATHLETES: Forest City
Won four varsity letters as a member of the girls soccer team. Earned first-team Lackawanna League all-star honors in soccer as a sophomore, junior and senior, and earned second-team honors as a freshman. President of the Student Council, member of the Art club, the Ski team, the National Honor Society, the Future Business Leaders of America, the Yearbook Committee and the Envirothon team. Plans to attend Syracuse University to study architecture.www.thetimes-tribune.com