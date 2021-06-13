Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Forest City, PA

LIAA SCHOLAR-ATHLETES: Forest City

By JOBY FAWCETT STAFF WRITER
Scranton Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWon four varsity letters as a member of the girls soccer team. Earned first-team Lackawanna League all-star honors in soccer as a sophomore, junior and senior, and earned second-team honors as a freshman. President of the Student Council, member of the Art club, the Ski team, the National Honor Society, the Future Business Leaders of America, the Yearbook Committee and the Envirothon team. Plans to attend Syracuse University to study architecture.

www.thetimes-tribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forest City, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Volleyball#Syracuse University#Liaa#Lackawanna League#The Student Council#Ski#The Yearbook Committee#Envirothon#King S College#The Air Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Sports
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from New York's primaries

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has a sizable lead in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary after voters in the nation’s biggest city went to the polls Tuesday. As of noon Wednesday, Adams, a former police captain, had roughly 32 percent of the vote in the multicandidate field, with civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley almost 10 percentage points behind him and former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia a close third.
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

What people are saying about closure of Hong Kong's Apple Daily

HONG KONG, June 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily is set to print one million copies of its last edition on Thursday, after a year in which it was raided by police and its tycoon owner and other staff were arrested under a national security law. read more.
El Paso, TXPosted by
The Hill

Harris to visit border for first time as vice president

Vice President Harris will visit the southern border on Friday, her first trip to the area since being tasked in March with addressing root causes of migration and after months of pressure from Republicans. Harris will visit El Paso, Texas, and will be joined by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas...