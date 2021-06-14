Cancel
Iowa State

Iowa grandma provides children's stories to hundreds of fans on Facebook

By Tisia Muzinga
CNN
CNN
 14 days ago
ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny grandma is gaining attention online for her virtual bedtime stories.

Grandma Bette goes through her favorite children's books, scattered in her living room with colorful stuffed animals to set up the stage.

She finally picks the perfect tale to read to her fans at night. But when Grandma Bette starts reading, it's more than her stuffed animals listening.

Her stories reach nearly 400 fans on Facebook.

Her granddaughter Haley captures every word of every story on her phone. But children and adults tune in every week.

The 83-year-old, who loves to rock a green eye shadow, always gets into character.

"Some of the people who lost a mom or their grandma would come and give me a hug, and they cried and cheered up for them too. I said, well I can help you, I'll be happy to be a Grandma Bette for you," Bette said.

You can follow Grandma Bette's Facebook page, request a book you want her to read and be notified the second she starts reading the bedtime story.

