Christian Eriksen’s Pulse Had Stopped, Says Denmark Team Doctor as He Describes How They Got Him Back

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenmark’s team doctor described the harrowing moment he realised Christian Eriksen’s pulse had stopped as medics worked desperately to save him in front of traumatised players and a stunned crowd on Saturday. Medics gave the Inter Milan midfielder CPR on the pitch after he collapsed during the Euro 2020 match against Finland in Copenhagen and he was later said to be “awake” in hospital and his condition had stabilised. “We were called on the pitch when Christian fell down, I didn’t see myself but it was pretty clear he was unconscious,” doctor Martin Boesen told a post-match media conference.

