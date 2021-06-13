Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Deiveson Figueiredo shows incredible sportsmanship after loss to Brandon Moreno

By Larry Brown
Posted by 
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Deiveson Figueiredo was nothing but class despite losing to Brandon Moreno at UFC 263 in Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday night. Figueiredo was choked out by Moreno in the third round of their flyweight championship fight. The two men fought to a draw at UFC 256 in December in what was the “Fight of the Night.” They rematched six months later, and Moreno got the best of things. But Figueiredo wasn’t bothered. Rather, he gave complete credit to the man who bested him and wanted Moreno to receive recognition.

larrybrownsports.com
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Moreno
Person
Deiveson Figueiredo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sportsmanship#Combat#Theassassinbaby#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCava360.com

Rise of Deiveson Figueiredo

The UFC flyweight champion has established himself as the top fighter in the division after an impressive 2020. Deiveson Figueiredo looks to build on his championship reign in his rematch with Brandon Moreno at UFC 263. Subscribe to get all the latest UFC content: http://bit.ly/2uJRzRR. Experience UFC live with UFC...
UFCMMA Fighting

Deiveson Figueiredo doesn’t rule out move to bantamweight after rough weight cut for UFC 263

Deiveson Figueiredo has decisions to make after losing his UFC belt. “Deus da Guerra” was dethroned by Brandon Moreno in their UFC 263 rematch in Glendale, Ariz., losing by third-round submission this past Saturday. Two days after the fight, Figueiredo was gracious in defeat while talking to MMA Fighting, saying “we have to share our joy,” feeling happy to see Moreno experience what he has in the past.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

UFC 263 weigh-in results: Israel Adesanya and Deiveson Figueiredo both on weight, title fights official

The official weigh-ins for UFC 263 took place on Friday in Glendale, Arizona, and 27 of the 28 fighters scheduled to compete made weight. In the main event of the evening, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya puts his belt on the line when he takes on rival Marvin Vettori in a rematch. Adesanya came in at 183.5 while Vettori came in at 185 and this title fight is now official for Saturday night.
UFCava360.com

UFC 263: Figueiredo vs Moreno 2 - I Will Break Him | Fight Preview

UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno will run it back in the co-main event at UFC 263 on Saturday after their first bout ended in a majority draw in December. Order UFC 263 now: https://bit.ly/2vNIBE8 (U.S. only) Subscribe to get all the latest UFC content: http://bit.ly/2uJRzRR. Experience UFC...
UFCava360.com

Rise of Brandon Moreno

UFC flyweight Brandon Moreno has stayed resilient during his UFC journey and battled back from some losses to rise and become the No. 1 contender in the division. Subscribe to get all the latest UFC content: http://bit.ly/2uJRzRR. Experience UFC live with UFC FIGHT PASS, the digital subscription service of the...
UFCPosted by
MiddleEasy

Deiveson Figueiredo’s “Weird” Performance, Zabit Return, & More on the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

In the words of repeated UFC commercials, UFC 263 was mind-blowing. The night kicked off when Terrance McKinney landed a two-punch combination that cemented a victory in his UFC debut. Shortly after, he nearly experienced his first UFC injury due to celebrating. Leon Edwards established dominance over Nate Diaz, minus a 60-second wobbling scare at the end of the 5th round. Moreno slays the dragon, and Adesanya does what he always does to keep his title. Now, it’s time for the rumor mill to do its part to entertain.
UFCMMA Fighting

UFC 263 weigh-in results: Deiveson Figueiredo makes weight at last minute for flyweight championship bout

Israel Adesanya and Deiveson Figueiredo are primed for their rematches. Both champions successfully made weight at Friday’s official weigh-ins for UFC 263, which takes place Saturday at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Adesanya came in at 183.5 pounds for his middleweight championship defense against Marvin Vettori. This is a rematch of their UFC on FOX 29 encounter in April 2018 that Adesanya won by split decision.
UFCthestatszone.com

MMA Preview – Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno 2 at UFC 263

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. When is UFC 263? Sunday 13th June, 2021 - 01:00 start (UK) Where is UFC 263? Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona (US) Where can I...
UFCMMA Fighting

Video: UFC 263 cold open showcases Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori, Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno grudge matches

Two epic rematches go down Saturday and you can check out the teaser for those fights now. Israel Adesanya defends his middleweight title against rival Marvin Vettori in the main event of UFC 263 in Glendale, Ariz., in a grudge match three years in the making, and Deiveson Figueiredo runs it back against Brandon Moreno after they battled each other to a standstill in a flyweight championship clash at UFC 256 in December.
UFCtheScore

Moreno taps out Figueiredo to capture UFC flyweight title

After going to a draw with Deiveson Figueiredo in December, Brandon Moreno emerged as the best flyweight in the UFC in Saturday's rematch. Moreno submitted Figueiredo with a rear-naked choke at the 2:26 mark of the third round in the UFC 263 co-main event to win the 125-pound title at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.
UFCSherdog

Moreno Says He Knew He’d Win Title After Figueiredo Pushed Him at Press Conference

According to Brandon Moreno, there was just something different in the lead-up to his rematch with Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 263. After their first bout ended in a draw at UFC 256 this past December, Moreno felt that he had a mental edge heading into Saturday night. It was something that he noticed during the pre-fight promotion.
UFCtheScore

Figueiredo asks for Moreno trilogy, open to switching divisions

Deiveson Figueiredo prefers an immediate rematch with Brandon Moreno for UFC flyweight gold but is open to moving up to the bantamweight division. "I think about moving up, but in order to make that decision, I have to go back home and sit down with my team and talk about it and make the best decision," Figueiredo told MMA Fighting's Guilherme Cruz. "I have to go back home and talk to my team. (But) let's see if this trilogy happens, right, man? I asked for the rematch with him."