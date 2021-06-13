Deiveson Figueiredo shows incredible sportsmanship after loss to Brandon Moreno

Deiveson Figueiredo was nothing but class despite losing to Brandon Moreno at UFC 263 in Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday night. Figueiredo was choked out by Moreno in the third round of their flyweight championship fight. The two men fought to a draw at UFC 256 in December in what was the “Fight of the Night.” They rematched six months later, and Moreno got the best of things. But Figueiredo wasn’t bothered. Rather, he gave complete credit to the man who bested him and wanted Moreno to receive recognition.